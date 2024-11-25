RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.392 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at C$136.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. RB Global has a one year low of C$82.18 and a one year high of C$136.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$118.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$110.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RB Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

