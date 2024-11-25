Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,482 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

