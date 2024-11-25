iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $598.45 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $455.41 and a 1 year high of $603.09. The firm has a market cap of $516.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

