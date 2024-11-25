Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $1,306,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $74.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile



Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

