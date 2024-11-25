DRW Securities LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,925,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,476 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $6,001,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 34.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,484,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,359,000 after buying an additional 1,405,653 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,684,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,190,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 131,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.63%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

