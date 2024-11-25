Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Has $13.54 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund makes up 3.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 82,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 61.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $26.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

