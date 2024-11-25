Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 465 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $180.08 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.47 and a twelve month high of $180.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.08.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.