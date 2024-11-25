Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 70.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $271,393.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,919,646.26. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,044 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $731,002.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,678,687.10. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,946 shares of company stock worth $3,354,771. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $106.80 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

