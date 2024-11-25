Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises 0.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

SLV stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.