Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 171.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,898,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,559,155.20. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $897,200. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

