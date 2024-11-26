ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 923,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,426,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

ACMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $996.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,619,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,428,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,463,767.42. This trade represents a 10.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $167,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,255,859.14. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,116,516 shares of company stock valued at $24,573,590. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 1,197.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

