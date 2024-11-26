Insider Buying: Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) insider Tony Roper acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £12,150 ($15,259.98).

Foresight Solar Trading Down 0.3 %

LON FSFL traded down GBX 0.21 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 81.49 ($1.02). 558,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,409. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £462.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4,085.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Foresight Solar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.10 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.80 ($1.29).

Foresight Solar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Foresight Solar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40,000.00%.

Foresight Solar Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

