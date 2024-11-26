Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Netflix by 200.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,975 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,788 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $865.59 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $908.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $758.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.29. The company has a market cap of $370.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

