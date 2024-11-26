Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,512 shares during the period. Willdan Group makes up about 2.3% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 73.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $82,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,772.44. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.72. 3,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

