Shum Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Shum Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 290,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,468. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

