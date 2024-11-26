Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Position Raised by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.74% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

