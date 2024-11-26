Shum Financial Group Inc. Takes $2.45 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.0% of Shum Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. 943,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,972. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

