Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1,745.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,698,000 after buying an additional 4,471,806 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,372,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AbbVie by 314.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after buying an additional 997,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AbbVie by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,841,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,358,000 after buying an additional 623,569 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 486.1% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 676,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,531,000 after buying an additional 560,808 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.44. The firm has a market cap of $312.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 227.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

