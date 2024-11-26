Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 680 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $230.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.45.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

