iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Reduced by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.87. 495,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,047. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.37 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

