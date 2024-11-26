Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,707 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.15. 142,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $60.64 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

