AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading 4.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $400.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $334.74 and last traded at $333.76. 677,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,450,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.59.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AppLovin from $185.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AppLovin from $252.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on AppLovin from $181.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.57.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin
Insider Activity at AppLovin
Institutional Trading of AppLovin
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $8,799,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $284,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $833,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 341.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Stock Up 4.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.37.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AppLovin
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks That Authorized $1 Billion Stock Buybacks to Boost Value
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Pure Storage’s GenAI Pods and AI Trends Could Spark Recovery
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Seaboard Corporation a Thanksgiving Feast for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.