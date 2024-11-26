Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 6.8% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $141.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $229.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

