American Woodmark Announces Second Quarter Results

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) has reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, announcing net sales of $452.5 million and net income of $27.7 million, which accounts for 6.1% of net sales. The company disclosed a GAAP EPS of $1.79 and an adjusted EPS of $2.08 for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA stood at $60.2 million, constituting 13.3% of net sales.

For the fiscal year to date, American Woodmark reported net sales of $911.6 million, with net income totaling $57.3 million, representing 6.3% of net sales. The GAAP EPS for the period was $3.68, while the adjusted EPS was $4.22. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year to date reached $123.1 million, accounting for 13.5% of net sales.

The company highlighted a decrease in net sales for both the quarter and the fiscal year to date, attributing this decline to various factors including supply chain costs, restructuring charges, and lower year-over-year incentive compensation. American Woodmark’s CFO, Paul Joachimczyk, expressed commitment to investment in the business and continued returns to shareholders through share repurchases.

As of October 31, 2024, American Woodmark had $56.7 million in cash and $313.2 million of additional availability under its revolving credit facility. The company also refinanced its senior secured debt facility and repurchased shares throughout the second quarter and the fiscal year to date.

Additionally, on November 20, 2024, the company’s Board of Directors authorized a $125 million stock repurchase program, supplementing the existing repurchase program. Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, American Woodmark anticipates low single-digit declines in net sales year-over-year and an adjusted EBITDA in the range of $225 million to $235 million.

American Woodmark remains cautious but confident in its financial outlook, aiming to navigate challenging market conditions and deliver value to both customers and shareholders. The company’s dedication to operational improvements and strategic financial decisions underscores its resilience in the face of evolving economic landscapes.

The full details of the report can be found on the company’s official website. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed about American Woodmark’s ongoing initiatives and financial performance.

