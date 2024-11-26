Status Market Cap Hits $162.22 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 19% higher against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $162.22 million and $21.61 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00006401 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93,256.44 or 0.99903684 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00007715 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00011541 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000626 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004644 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000034 BTC.
Status Profile
SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,914,543 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Status
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.