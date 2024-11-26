Millrace Asset Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Universal Technical Institute worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after buying an additional 842,765 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UTI. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 2.2 %

UTI stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.