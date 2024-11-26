Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 3,312 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

