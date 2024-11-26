Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,470,000 after buying an additional 48,553 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000.

VT stock opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average of $115.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $97.94 and a twelve month high of $121.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

