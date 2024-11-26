Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 205,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 944.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $33.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.