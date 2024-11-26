Associated Banc Corp Purchases 171 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $159.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.32 and its 200 day moving average is $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $161.49.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

