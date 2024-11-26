Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,052 First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSIG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,826,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,078,000 after purchasing an additional 305,648 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,642,192.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,583,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,455 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,688,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after buying an additional 74,764 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,120,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

