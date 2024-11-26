Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,155 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,122 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after buying an additional 1,682,886 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,897,000 after acquiring an additional 894,322 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 680.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 803,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,804,000 after purchasing an additional 700,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 587,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of CFG opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

