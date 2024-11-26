Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) is Prospector Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright accounts for 3.0% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $28,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $371.35 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $209.01 and a one year high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.94.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.95%.

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

