Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 110,522 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,522 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRMW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,432,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,181,000 after buying an additional 2,765,388 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at about $12,732,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 559.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 547,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 464,232 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 43.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after purchasing an additional 419,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 390,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

