D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,064 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $605.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $582.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

