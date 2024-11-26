D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $19,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

VONG opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.25. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $103.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

