Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 180 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,635 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,516,000 after buying an additional 1,593,303 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,765,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34,472.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 691,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,696,000 after acquiring an additional 689,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $469.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

