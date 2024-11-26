Bank of Montreal Can Buys 282,884 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,884 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.31% of Travelers Companies worth $166,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after buying an additional 678,241 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,811,000 after acquiring an additional 518,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,324,000 after acquiring an additional 230,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.15.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $261.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.88 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $19,305,504. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

