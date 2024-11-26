Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 469,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 461,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 926.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 71,442 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

