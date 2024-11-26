Conflux Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $788.03 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $788.03 million and $101.64 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92,762.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.14 or 0.00524070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00097888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00165983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00070091 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00020853 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,068,752,642 coins and its circulating supply is 4,631,264,868 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,068,654,617.16 with 4,631,154,599.77 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18434338 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $102,117,798.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.