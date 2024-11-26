Capital Square LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.75.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

