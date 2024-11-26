Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 357.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $698,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $755.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $861.63 and a 200-day moving average of $870.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $716.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $561.65 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

