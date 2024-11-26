Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 28,142 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,142 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Atmos Energy by 565.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 419,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,750,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATO opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $110.46 and a twelve month high of $151.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.87%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,003.78. The trade was a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

