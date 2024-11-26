Associated Banc Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,663,000 after acquiring an additional 103,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,957,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,931,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,600,000 after purchasing an additional 311,523 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,630,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,288,000 after purchasing an additional 630,628 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after buying an additional 58,349 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.