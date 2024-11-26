Associated Banc Corp Has $2.71 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.91. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

