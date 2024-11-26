Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 394.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 205,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 944.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

