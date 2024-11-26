Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider David Van Ludwig Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $16,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,017,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,490.77. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $16,100.00.
Heritage Global Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.19.
Heritage Global Company Profile
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
