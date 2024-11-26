Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider David Van Ludwig Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $16,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,017,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,490.77. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $16,100.00.

Heritage Global Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Global

Heritage Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,801,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 472,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 121,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Heritage Global by 11.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

