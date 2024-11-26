Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 212.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $237.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.93. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $215.68 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

