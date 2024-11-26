Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 4,584 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 46.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 126,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 442,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,134,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on ES shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

