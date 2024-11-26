Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,685,000 after buying an additional 566,772 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,114.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,452,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,623,000 after purchasing an additional 167,698 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,740,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 99,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

